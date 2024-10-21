‘A lot on the line': NH governor's race could be most competitive in the country

One of the most watched elections in the country is in New England, and it’s gotten particularly nasty and negative.

In the race for New Hampshire governor, it’s Republican Kelly Ayotte against Democrat Joyce Craig.

“There’s a lot on the line in this election,” said Craig, the former mayor of Manchester.

Ayotte is a former US Senator from New Hampshire.

The race is too close to call.

“The contrast is really stark,” said Ayotte.

Both candidates have attacked the other relentlessly.

“Joyce Craig has been campaigning in New Hampshire with the governor of Massachusetts,” said Ayotte. “Higher taxes, higher crime, less personal freedom, that’s not what New Hampshire stands for.”

Political ads in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have aired nonstop.

“We cannot trust what Kelly Ayotte is saying and it’s really important voters look at her record and how she’s voted in the past because that’s an indication of where she’ll be as governor,” said Craig.

Craig has taken heat from Ayotte for the spike in drug use and homelessness in downtown Manchester under her watch.

“Kelly Ayotte has not been around for eight years,” said Craig. “I’m not sure she is one who should be making the judgment call on what worked and what didn’t. We made progress.”

Ayotte has been criticized for sitting on corporate boards and raking in money, but she says that private sector experience will make her a more effective governor.

“This is experience that is going to help me serve the people of New Hampshire,” said Ayotte. “I can go and recruit great businesses to New Hampshire, selling these businesses on our great tax model.”

Reproductive rights have also been a key battleground issue.

Ayotte has largely been anti-abortion, and Craig says New Hampshire’s law allowing abortions up to 24 weeks would be in jeopardy if Ayotte becomes governor.

“I support the law,” said Ayotte. “ I will not change it as governor. If anything more restrictive is sent to my desk, I will veto it.”

Political experts say this could be the most competitive governor’s race in the country.

The latest polls show this race to be neck and neck.