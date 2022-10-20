New Hampshire Ice Castles Come Back for Their 10th Winter

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening for their 10th winter, the attraction has announced.

This year, it's adding new amenities, like a bar for adult beverages, new characters and artisans working to create the experience starting in November.

The Ice Castles are expected to open in mid-January and remain open until around early March.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. "We're honored to be celebrating our 10th year in New Hampshire and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests of all ages."

The ice castles in Woodstock, New Hampshire are a great family activity for when the kids are on school vacation.

The famous ice castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, will have tickets go on sale online on Nov. 28, 2022, on icecastles.com.