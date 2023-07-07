Local

New Hampshire

New Hampshire man charged with second degree murder in mother's killing due in court

Grant DeGiacomo is charged with recklessly causing her death "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by repeatedly striking her head," according to a news release

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

The 26-year-old New Hampshire man charged in the murder of his mother earlier this week is expected in court on Friday.

Grant DeGiacomo, of Hudson, has been charged with second degree murder for the killing of 57-year-old Christine DeGiacomo, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday in a joint new release with the Hudson Police Department.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on Shoal Creek Road on Wednesday night, and when they arrived, they found Christine with a traumatic injury, the news release said. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Grant DeGiacomo is accused of hitting his mother in the head repeatedly.

He is due in Hillsborough Superior Court for an arraignment on Friday.

