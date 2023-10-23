New Hampshire

New Market Basket store opening in NH's White Mountains Region

The grand opening is scheduled for this Friday

By Marc Fortier

Market Basket
NECN

A new Market Basket grocery store is coming to New Hampshire -- this one in the White Mountains Region.

The grocery story chain posted an announcement on Facebook on Sunday saying that its new North Conway store -- located at 80 Barnes Road -- will be opening on Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 a.m.

"GRAND OPENING The wait is finally over – our North Conway store will be opening this Friday, October 27th at 7AM! We hope to see you there," the post read.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The new store will be Market Basket's northernmost location. Currently, the store located the furthest north is in Plymouth, New Hampshire, with the recently-opened Westbrook, Maine, location a close second.

The North Conway store will be the company's 94th location across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island.

More New Hampshire stories

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Donald Trump set to file for NH primary, hold campaign event Monday

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Jury set to resume deliberations in case of man accused of killing NH couple

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us