Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

New Microbrewery Plans Soft Opening in Hyde Park This Month

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Roundhead Brewing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Nearly two years ago, it was reported that a new microbrewery could be coming to an historic space in a Boston neighborhood, and now we have learned that the place is just about ready to debut.

A message from Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub indicates that Roundhead Brewing Company is preparing to open in the Readville section of Hyde Park, with a Facebook post from the business saying "Just got a temporary certificate of inspection so we can start having folks to Roundhead Brewing Company in Hyde Park! Be on the lookout for an invitation to an October series of soft opening events!" As stated in an earlier article, Luis Espinoza and Craig Panzer are behind the brewery, which is located in the Westinghouse Plaza complex (just off Neponset Valley Parkway) and whose roots date back well over 100 years, once being home to fan manufacturer B.F. Sturtevant Co.

The website for Roundhead Brewing Company can be found at https://roundheadbrewing.com/

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

[Earlier Article]
Roundhead Brewing Company May Be Coming to Readville

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us