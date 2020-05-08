New Online-Only Stop & Shop Opening in Brockton

No need to ask for paper or plastic at the Stop & Shop in Brockton, Massachusetts. Starting Friday, you won't be able to do your own grocery shopping at the store.

The Belmont Street location will be taking online orders only, which you can either pick up or have delivered.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

So why the change? Online grocery shopping had spiked amid the coronavirus pandemic, and as unemployment rises, more people are working for personal shopping and delivery companies like Instacart.

Stop & Shop said they've noticed the trend, and this change is meant to cater to that demand. The Brockton store was originally slated for closure before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The company said the new Brockton fulfillment center will create about 50 new permanent jobs. The company currently employs more than 60,000 people in its 400 stores.

With some of the nation's meatpacking companies shutdown due to coronavirus concerns among workers, the limited meat supply around the nation is being felt in local grocery stores.

City officials said giving customers the option to order online and have their groceries delivered is especially important as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, the new Brockton fulfillment center already had a fleet of vans lined up for the moment the first online orders start coming in.

The store's hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.