New Report Reveals Best High Schools in Massachusetts

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking for public high schools in each state.

The 2022 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

No New England schools made the Top 25 this year, but Boston Latin School finished just outside of it at 26th. The only other local school to rank in the Top 100 was Classical High School in Providence, Rhode Island.

Here are the best K-8 and high schools in each New England state:

Massachusetts

Boston Latin School Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis Lexington High School John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Boston Boston Latin Academy Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, Malden The Bromfield School, Harvard Weston High School

View the full Massachusetts list here.

New Hampshire

Academy for Science and Design, Nashua Windham High School Hanover High School Hopkinton High School, Contoocook Profile Senior High School, Bethlehem Hollis-Brookline High School, Hollis Lebanon High School Sunapee Sr. High School Bedford High School Moultonborough Academy

View the full New Hampshire list here.

Maine

Greely High School, Cumberland Kennebunk High School Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Limestone Cape Elizabeth High School Falmouth High School Camden Hills Regional High School, Rockport Yarmouth High School Greenville Consolidated School Katahdin Middle/High School, Stacyville Scarborough High School

View the full Maine list here.

Rhode Island

Classical High School, Providence Barrington High School East Greenwich High School North Kingstown Sr. High School Portsmouth High School South Kingstown High School, Wakefield Blackstone Valley Prep High School, Cumberland Paul Cuffee Upper School, Providence Chariho High School, Wood River Junction Exeter-West Greenwich Regional, West Greenwich

Vermont

Mt. Mansfield Union High School, Jericho South Burlington High School Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg Middlebury Union High School Lake Region Union High School, Orleans Milton Senior High School Montpelier High School Essex High School, Essex Junction Colchester High School Vergennes Union High School

View the full Vermont list here.

Connecticut

Darien High School Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford Weston High School Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern, Groton Staples High School, Westport New Canaan High School Achievement First Hartford Academy Ridgefield High School Greenwich High School Farmington High School

View the full Connecticut list here.