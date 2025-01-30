Boston Restaurant Talk

New restaurant now open at Aeronaut Foods Hub at Somernova in Somerville

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Mimi's Chūka Diner

A new restaurant has officially opened within a building that houses a brewery.

According to a press release, Mimi's Chūka Diner is having its grand opening today at Aeronaut Foods Hub at Somernova in Somerville, with the place bringing "Japanese-adapted Chinese cuisine...blended with the American diner concept" to the Tyler Street space. The new spot offers such options as a matzo ball wonton soup, handmade gyoza, burgers with yaki-bbq sauce, ebi chili (chili shrimp), and more. 

The Somernova campus is home to Aeronaut Brewing and a number of other businesses and organizations, while the Aeronaut Foods Hub includes such spots as Carolicious Venezeulan Food and Somerville Chocolate.

The website for Mimi's Chūka Diner is at https://mimischukadiner.com/

