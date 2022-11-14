New Restaurant Opening in Former Anna's Taqueria Space in Brookline's Coolidge Corner

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of Mexican restaurants plans to expand further into the Boston area, and its next location may be replacing the original location of another local group of Mexican spots.

According to a source (and confirmed in a Select Board meeting page), Chilacates is looking to open in Brookline, taking over the space on Beacon Street in Coolidge Corner that had been home to Anna's Taqueria until it closed in 2020. The new location of Chilacates would join others in Jamaica Plain (two), the South End, Mission Hill, Roslindale, and Chestnut Hill, and based on the offerings at those locations, expect to see such items as tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and more.

The address for the upcoming location of Chilacates in Coolidge Corner is 1412 Beacon Street #1, Brookline, MA, 02446. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.chilacatesmx.com

