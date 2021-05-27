New Ruling Paves Way for Firing of Boston Police Commissioner

A Massachusetts court has rejected an appeal from Boston’s embattled police commissioner, clearing the way for his firing after decades-old domestic violence allegations came to light.
An appeals court judge upheld a lower court ruling denying Police Commissioner Dennis White’s bid to block the city from firing him from the top police post.
Mayor Kim Janey applauded the ruling and said she would immediately move forward to schedule a hearing to terminate White.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
A lawyer for White said he respects the court’s ruling but seeks a public hearing to present evidence with witnesses that prove he is innocent.
Copyright AP - Associated Press