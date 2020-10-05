Local

New Sam Adams Beer Garden to Open Inside Quincy Market at Faneuil Hall

By Noreply@blogger.com (marc)

Ring Communications

Another beer garden is on its way to the local area, and this one will be right in the heart of downtown Boston.

According to a press release, Ned's Beer Garden by Sam Adams is opening inside Quincy Market at Faneuil Hall, moving into the the old Parris space which is in the back of Ned Devine's off the rotunda. The new concept is a collaboration between the Irish pub and the Boston-based Samuel Adams (which also has a taproom by Faneuil Hall), with the 4,000-square-foot space being 21+ only and open Friday and Saturday nights from 8:00 PM until 1:00 AM for the time being, and per state mandates, food is required with alcoholic beverages while social distancing protocols are in place.

Ned's Beer Garden by Sam Adams debuts this month (exact opening date to come) and will remain in place for the foreseeable future; more information will be coming at the website for Ned Devine's at https://neddevinesboston.com/ so keep checking for updates there.

by Marc Hurwitz

