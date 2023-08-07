New search around Falmouth park for man missing since June

Police are searching around a park in Falmouth, Massachusetts, for a man who's been missing for about two months.

The new search Monday in and around Goodwill Park is in connection with the disappearance of Adam Wacholder, Falmouth police said, asking the public to keep away from the area. He was last seen June 13.

Police said in a statement they were searching the area not because they had information the 44-year-old was there but in "an effort to be thorough due to the facts that the areas being searched are in close proximity to his residence and to the last known location he was witnessed at."

Wacholder is known to have mental health conditions.

His mother, Peggy Lynn, has told NBC10 Boston that the family has been working every angle to bring the "kind and gentle and shy" man home. He'd missed medical appointments and left his phone behind, though his keys, wallet, backpack and all of his medications were missing.

"Adam and I have been living with the realities of having a mental illness for 20 years and he has been through the mill and he has come out a survivor and has built a life for himself in Falmouth. I can’t imagine him just walking away from all of this, I just can’t imagine this," Lynn said last month.

Anyone with information about Wacholder's whereabouts is asked to call Falmouth police at 774-255-4527. The family has also set up a Facebook page hoping to get more eyes on the search, and are working with a private investigator.