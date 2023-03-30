New Sports Bar Opening in Former Fours Space in Boston in Late April

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of years ago, it was reported that a new dining and drinking spot planned to take over the space where one of the city's most popular watering holes had been, and now we have learned that it is finally about ready to debut.

According to an article from boston.com, Scores is looking to open in the former Fours space in the North Station/West End area of Boston in late April, with the Canal Street place offering "game-day favorites with an elevated approach." The article mentions that Humberto Gallardo (Grill 23 & Bar, Abe & Louie's) is the executive chef and that the menu will include such options as tater tot poutine, smash burgers, pork belly bao buns, flatbreads, and more.

The Boston location of The Fours first opened in 1976 and was a popular spot for sports fans until it closed in 2020, featuring meals named after local sports figures. Two other locations remain in operation in Quincy and Norwell.

The address for Scores is 166 Canal Street, Boston, MA, 02114.

