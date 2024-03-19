New steakhouse to open in former Masonic Temple space in Quincy

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant is on its way to Quincy, moving into a space that had been home to a Masonic Temple until it was destroyed in a fire.

According to a source, Masons Steak House is planning to open on Hancock Street in the downtown area of the city, with a Patriot Ledger article saying it will be an Italian restaurant that is run by restaurateur Jimmy Liang of the JP Fuji Group (the new place will not be part of that group).

The article mentions that the dining spot will be about 12,000 square feet in size with seating for 275 to 300 people, and it will include a dining room and a bar on the first floor and a bar and function rooms on the second floor (which will also have a two-sided fireplace). If all goes as planned, Masons Steak House will open sometime this fall.

The Masonic Temple, which was constructed in 1926, was gutted in a four-alarm blaze in September of 2013; there was subsequent talk of a restaurant coming to the space in 2018, though details were few at that point in time.

