New superintendent named for embattled Chelsea veterans home

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services announced Tuesday that they have hired Christine Baldini as the new superintendent at the Veterans Home at Chelsea.

Baldini is the former director of continuing care at Brooksby Village in Peabody, where she oversaw the daily operations of the 228-bed continuing care retirement community with a team of over 200 staff members.

“Christine Baldini’s qualifications and dedication to high-quality senior living care made her the ideal candidate," Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago said in a statement.

"I am honored to join the Chelsea Veterans Home as the Superintendent," Baldini said. "My goal is to continue the legacy of exceptional care and support for our veterans, building on the foundation of excellence established by the Executive Office of Veterans Services. My career has been dedicated to ensuring the well-being of those under my care, and I am eager to continue this mission with the veterans at Chelsea.”

The veterans home, formerly the Soldiers' Home at Chelsea, officialy opened its doors in October. The newly-constructed facility has 154 private rooms, and all residents are expected to have been relocated to the new building within the next month.

The Soldier's Home at Chelsea faced scrutiny for its fumbled handling of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-one veterans died at the home from coronavirus, deaths that some have said could have been prevented with better management of the outbreak.

Former Superintendent Eric Johnson was fired soon after Gov. Maura Healey took office in January of 2023. He had been placed on paid administrative leave the previous summer while facing allegations of sexual harassment and bullying.