New Testimony in Trial for Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Boston Woman

In the second day of the rape and kidnapping trial of a man accused of holding a woman in his Boston apartment for three days in 2019, a companion of his the night she disappeared took the stand.

Victor Pena, 42, of Charlestown, faces 10 charges of aggravated rape and one of kidnapping. The trial opened in Suffolk Superior Court Monday.

Marlon Roldan testified Tuesday that when they saw the victim walking alone the night of Jan. 19, 2019, on Congress Street, Pena said hello to her, she said hi back, they started to talk, and she started walking with him. Roldan said the victim was obviously drunk.

He testified that Pena was hugging her and eventually the two were kissing as they were walking toward State Street Station.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Victor Pena, 42, of Charlestown, is charged with one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape. Opening arguments got underway around 2 p.m. Monday after a week of jury selection.

Prosecutors showed jurors video that appeared to show the victim falling down, with Pena picking her up and carrying her in the direction of the T.

This was allegedly the beginning of a three-day search for that 23-year-old victim, who was last seen leaving a Faneuil Hall bar she had been at with her twin sister and friends.

Pena allegedly took the victim back to his Charlestown apartment, sexually assaulted her and held her captive for three days.

The victim, whom NBC10 Boston is not naming, is expected to take the stand at some point during this trial.

His family and his attorney have said he suffers from mental health issues and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, but he was declared competent to stand trial following a hearing last week.