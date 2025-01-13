New winery opening on the South Shore

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The person behind an Italian restaurant in the southern suburbs of Boston will be bringing another dining spot to the South Shore.

According to a Facebook post, Doug Rodrigues of Osteria Vivo in Pembroke is planning to open The Salt Marsh Winery in Scituate, with multiple sources saying that it will apparently be taking over the former Rivershed space at 17 New Driftway. The post from Rodrigues says the following about the upcoming place (which is being labeled "a New England Bistro"):

Nestled in the heart of Scituate, MA, we celebrate the beauty of the coast with dishes inspired by the freshest, peak-season ingredients. From our fisherman, farmers and friends to your table, our menu highlights local flavors crafted to perfection. Join us for a true taste of New England, where coastal charm meets culinary creativity.

If all goes as planned, The Salt Marsh Winery will open sometime this spring.

