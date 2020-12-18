New Winter Outdoor Dining Program Begins in Brookline

People will be able to eat outside throughout the winter in Brookline now that officials extended their outdoor dining season.

The town launched the Winter Outdoor Dining Pilot Program in an attempt to support restaurants - an industry that has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants can continue to offer outdoor seating as long as they adhere to a set of safety protocols. The program expires on March 31, 2021.

Brookline is also planning a "pop-up tent pilot program," that includes sidewalk canopies or tents to shelter customers in waiting areas.

If there is inclement weather - like Thursday's snow storm- participating restaurants would be required to remove furniture and other materials from the sidewalks and other public areas.

Restaurants have to secure approval for outdoor seating through the town’s Extended Outdoor Dining Temporary Licensing Program, which was launched in October 2020, in order to participate.

The town will provide temporary barriers for restaurants whose outdoor spaces occupy streets to keep diners safe from traffic. Additionally, restaurants may seek temporary signage to reserve parking spaces in front of their location to support takeout operations.

A virtual town hall meeting about the extended outdoor dining season is being held for business owners on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.