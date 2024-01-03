Newly-elected Lawrence city councilor begins term amid voter fraud charges

Wednesday is the first day on the job for one new Lawrence, Massachusetts, city councilor, but it comes amid some serious allegations.

Fidelina Santiago was sworn into the role Tuesday night, but she's accused of cheating in the race she just won.

Santiago was indicted last month on voter fraud, after a video appeared to show a woman removing ballots from the mailbox at a Lawrence home in November. She and another Lawrence resident, Jennifer Lopez, are now facing 16 counts of charges related to voter fraud. Still, Santiago was sworn in.

"I don't have any comment about it, thank you," Santiago told NBC10 Boston Tuesday night.

It should be noted the Essex County District Attorney's Office hasn't said if either Santiago or Lopez is the woman in the video. In fact, the only reason this came to light was because the man who lives at that apartment went to vote in the council election in November and was told his ballot had already been cast. He then checked his surveillance video and notified police.

NBC10 Boston asked the city clerk Tuesday night how — despite an indictment — Santiago was sworn in.

"We were assured that even though she has an indictment, she does not have a conviction, so we were instructed to swear her in, which we did do this evening," said City Clerk Eileen Bernal.

"We will respect her work and we will respect whatever outcome comes out of that case," newly elected Council President Jeovanny Rodriguez told NBC10 Boston Wednesday.

Rodriguez said that despite the investigation, it's business as usual on the council. Santiago will be encouraged and expected to contribute as if these allegations never came forward.

"Transparency is going to be something that we keep on pushing and at the end of the day, we here to serve the community," said Rodriguez.

The city clerk said if there is a conviction at a later date, they'll deal with this matter then. The two defendants have not yet been arraigned in court on the charges.