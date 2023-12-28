Lawrence nightclub's license suspended following deadly shooting Sunday

Police say they have suspended the license of a nightclub in Lawrence, Massachusetts, after a deadly shooting there last weekend.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, Lawrence police and EMS responded to Energy Lounge at 459 Broadway around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and found 29-year-old Edward Javier-Perez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Lawrence police said in a statement Thursday that Energy Lounge's license to operate had been suspended and the establishment would remain closed until further notice.

"This decision was made in part due to fact that the matter is under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office," Lawrence police said in a statement. "Furthermore, the nature of the incident, with the perpetrator(s) still at large, the Acting Chief has determined that in the interest of public safety, the City must close the establishment and suspend the establishments license to operate until such time that the investigation is complete. This immediate action is being taken on an expedited basis due to the overriding public safety concern."

Once the investigation is complete, police said all information will be turned over to the city's Licensing Board, which could hold a hearing on the matter.