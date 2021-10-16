NH Authorities Seek 5-Year-Old Boy Last Seen 6 Months Ago

A 5-year-old boy who has not been seen for months is being sought by investigators in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says Elijah Lewis of Merrimack has not been seen by "independent individuals" for approximately six months. The Division for Children, Youth and Families notified police Thursday that his whereabouts were not known.

Lewis was not reported missing before that, authorities said.

Investigators are looking to speak with his mother, 35-year-old Danielle Denise Dauphinais, who is believed to be with 30-year-old Joseph Stapf. They are believed to be driving a red or maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra with New Hampshire plates reading "JOJOD78."

Dauphinais is described as being about 5'4 and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Stapf is about 5'10 and 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Lewis, Dauphinais, Stapf, or the truck is asked to call the Merrimack Police Department at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.