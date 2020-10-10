Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Authorities Warn Hikers to be Extra Careful This Weekend

With a surge of hikers of all skill levels hitting the trail, New Hampshire authorities warning visitors to be careful and responsible, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

By The Associated Press

Hiking-generic-pic-san-diego
NBC 7

New Hampshire authorities are warning hikers to be extra careful this weekend.

The state Fish and Game Department says this is the busiest weekend of the fall hiking season for both expert trekkers and casual leaf peepers.

With a surge of hikers of all skill levels hitting the trail, they're warning visitors to be careful and responsible, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Westwood 1 hour ago

Teen Critically Injured in Single-Car Crash in Westwood

Weather 2 hours ago

Strong Winds Blow Through, Damaging in Some Parts

Officials say hikers should maintain safe social distancing and wear masks when that's not possible.

They advise hikers to think twice about dangerous backcountry adventures given that rescues put first responders at greater risk of exposure to the virus.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us