NH Communities Express Doubts About EPA Cleanup Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency would allow 12 communities to keep nitrogen levels from their wastewater treatments at current levels.

By Michael Casey

AP Photo/Michael Casey

Officials from several New Hampshire communities around one of the largest estuaries in the Northeast are expressing concerns about the cost and effectiveness of a federal plan to reduce nitrogen in the watershed.

In the draft Clean Water Permit for the Great Bay in New Hampshire, the Environmental Protection Agency would allow 12 communities to keep nitrogen levels from their wastewater treatments at current levels.

In exchange, the communities have agreed to follow a 23-year state plan that calls for a 45% reduction in nitrogen from other sources like storm water runoff.

