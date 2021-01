New Hampshire State Police say a driver died in an interstate crash in Manchester.

Police said the crash happened at about 2:05 a.m. Monday on the ramp from Interstate 293 South to Interstate 93 North. They said a car exited the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 26-year-old Daniel Dawson, of Bedford, New Hampshire, died of his injuries.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. They are still investigating.