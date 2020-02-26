Local
New Hampshire

NH Flags to Be Lowered for Air Force Pilot

Gov. Chris Sununu will present the N.H. Medal of Honor to the parents and wife of the Air Force pilot

An Air Force carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, New Hampshire, died in a Bombardier E-11A aircraft crash in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.
Steve Ruark/AP

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of an Air Force pilot from Hudson who recently was killed in Afghanistan.

Capt. Ryan Phaneuf and another airman died January 27 in a plane crash. Phaneuf, who was 30, was a 2007 graduate of Alvirne High School and a member of the junior ROTC program.

A vigil in Hudson, New Hampshire, is honoring a police officer killed in the line of duty in Virginia and an airman killed in a plane crash in Afghanistan.

The crash is under investigation, but officials have said there's no indication the plane was downed by hostile action. 

Sununu will present the New Hampshire Medal of Honor to Phaneuf's parents and wife at his memorial services on Saturday.

