NH Flags to Be Lowered for Air Force Pilot

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of an Air Force pilot from Hudson who recently was killed in Afghanistan.

Capt. Ryan Phaneuf and another airman died January 27 in a plane crash. Phaneuf, who was 30, was a 2007 graduate of Alvirne High School and a member of the junior ROTC program.

A vigil in Hudson, New Hampshire, is honoring a police officer killed in the line of duty in Virginia and an airman killed in a plane crash in Afghanistan.

The crash is under investigation, but officials have said there's no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

Sununu will present the New Hampshire Medal of Honor to Phaneuf's parents and wife at his memorial services on Saturday.