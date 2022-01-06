Local

coronavirus

NH Gov. Sununu to Give Update on State's COVID-19 Response

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Thursday.

The omicron variant has fueled a rapid spread of COVID-19 across New England, forcing leaders to reassess action plans as health care systems struggle to handle the influx of patients and testing sites strain under renewed demand.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 1,854 new COVID-19 cases. From December 29 to January 4 there has been an average of 1,251 cases per day, a 19% increase from the previous week.

There are 369 people currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the DHHS data, and the death toll stands at 2,013.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

