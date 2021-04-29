NH Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on COVID Response

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is slated to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.

New Hampshire's mask mandate expired on Saturday, making it the first state in New England to no longer require people to wear masks. At the briefing last week, Sununu said, while no longer required, masks are still recommended and he still wears a mask when he goes out.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I don't think a whole lot changes," he said. "I think our habits are pretty good and I think people understand the importance."

The statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Friday, April. 16.

The measure did not not limit private businesses or cities and towns from requiring masks, and some places, like Nashua and Keene, kept their mandates in effect. Sununu said the state's other pandemic-related safety measures will lift on May 7, including retail and restaurant restrictions and the "Safer at Home" edict.

New Hampshire has also begun vaccinating people from out of state, but the number of those who have taken advantage of that opportunity has been "far less than we anticipated," Sununu said.