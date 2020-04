New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to brief the public on the state's most recent coronavirus response efforts Friday afternoon.

Sununu is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

The Granite State as of Thursday had 479 cases of coronavirus, including five deaths.

Thousands of golfers signed a petition urging New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to re-open golf courses closed during the coronavirus crisis.

Health officials Thursday said only 73 people in New Hampshire with the virus have been hospitalized.