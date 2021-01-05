NH Gov. to Give COVID-19 Update

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

More than 47,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 879 confirmed cases announced Monday that include numbers for several days. One additional death was announced, bringing the total to 781.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire increased over the past two weeks, going from 798 new cases per day on Dec. 20 to 805 new cases per day on Jan. 3.

Sununu has not held a press conference since announcing last week that he was canceling his 2021 outdoor inaugural ceremony due to safety concerns in the wake of recent protests outside his home.

For over a month, protesters have been gathering outside the governor's home in Newfields over his order requiring masks. Several people were issued summonses and one was arrested on Dec. 28 under a new anti-picketing ordinance passed by the local selectboard, which includes Sununu's brother.

Sununu issued an executive order that took effect Nov. 20 requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said at the time a mandate was appropriate, given the rising percentage of positive test results, the fact that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had doubled in the past two weeks, there were new outbreaks at five nursing homes, and an "incredibly alarming rate" of community transmission by people who aren’t showing symptoms. The order expires Jan. 15.

At least 100 people first appeared outside Sununu’s home to protest the order on Nov. 22. Frank Staples of the group Absolute Defiance said protesters gathered outside the governor’s house because Sununu had shut everything down, including the Statehouse, "so right now, this is the Statehouse."