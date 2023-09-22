NH high school students accused of taking, grading photos of girls' body parts

A group of students at New Hampshire's Bedford High School are facing disciplinary action after they allegedly took photos of some of their female classmates, made them into trading cards and graded the pictures.

Bedford High School Principal Bob Jozokos sent an email to parents Thursday saying that some ninth and 10th grade students had secretly taken inappropriate pictures of juniors and seniors and then shared them with other students, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. The email said some of the students had made trading cards with the photos that included their classmates' names and grades that had been assigned to them.

"This is absolutely inappropriate behavior and not expected of our students,” Jozokos said in his email, the Union Leader said.

Disciplinary action is still being discussed, according to school officials, and could include inside or outside suspensions as well as suspension from athletic activities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An email to Jozokos on Friday morning seeking comment and a copy of the email sent to parents was not immediately returned.

Bedford, a town of about 23,000 people, is located just outside of Manchester in southern New Hampshire. About 1,500 students attend the high school.