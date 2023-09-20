New Hampshire

NH teen charged with DWI after being clocked driving 136 mph on I-93

Tyler J. Gay, 19, of Concord, also faces a reckless operation charge

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

A New Hampshire teen is facing drunken driving and reckless operation charges after he was stopped for going 136 mph on Interstate 93 on Tuesday night.

State police said a trooper monitoring traffic on I-93 north in Concord around 10 p.m. Tuesday observed a vehicle headed north at an "excessively high rate of speed," determined by his cruiser's radar to be 136 mph. The trooper stopped the vehicle a short time later.

The trooper said he observed signs of impairment and conducted a roadside driving while intoxicated investigation. At the conclusion of his investigation, the driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Tyler J. Gay, 19, of Concord, was arrested for aggravated driving while under the influence and reckless operation.

He was taken to the Troop D state police barracks in Concord, where he was released on personal recognizance bail. It was not immediately clear when he might make his first court appearance.

