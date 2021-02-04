Local

NH High School Teacher Facing Child Abuse Charges

Joshua Harwood, 36, of Manchester, is charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors

By Katherine Underwood and Marc Fortier

Concord NH Police

A former teacher at Concord High School in New Hampshire is facing multiple child abuse charges.

Joshua Harwood, 36, of Manchester, was a teacher at the school at the time of several of the accusations, according to Concord police.

Police accuse Harwood of using a computer to seek sexually explicit photos from a person under the age of 18 in exchange for money. That crime allegedly occurred during his tenure at Concord High School last year.

He is also accused of paying for sex with a person under 18 and twice soliciting sex from a person under 18.

Police said in this case, there is only one victim, who is not a Concord High student, but warned there could be others.

“It’s obviously disheartening to hear that a teacher that’s entrusted with welfare and the better being of our children is being accused of this,” said John Thomas, Concord’s deputy chief of police.

Harwood is facing four felony and three misdemeanor charges. He is being held at the Merrimack County jail and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

