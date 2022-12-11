Local

NH Hiker Dies After Falling Off Mountain Summit While Taking Photos With His Wife

NH Fish and Game officials said the man and his wife had hiked to the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch when he fell off the edge of the mountain

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains died on Saturday after he fell off the summit, officials said.

The couple was taking pictures at the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch -- a major pass through the mountains located in Hart's Location -- when the woman heard her husband yell around 10:30 a.m. When she looked over, she saw him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain, the woman called 911, officials said.

Conservation officers and members of the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) responded to the call for help.

MRS rescue technicians rappelled down the cliff and eventually found the hiker around 2:30 p.m. Fish and Game officials say the man was found dead approximately 300 feet below the summit of Mt. Willard.

Rescue crews were able to remove the man from the face of cliff, raising him back up to the summit. His body was then carried off the mountain, arriving back at the Mt. Willard trailhead parking area around 6:45 p.m., officials said.

The hiker's name is being withheld at this time. No other information was available Saturday.

