Search for Missing Hiker in NH Now a Recovery Operation, Officials Say

A search for a hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend is now being considered a recovery effort, officials said Tuesday.

Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.

The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.

Fish and Game officials told the Union Leader Tuesday that the search is now considered a recovery effort, as it is unlikely that Sotelo survived the zero degree temperatures and 40 mph wind gusts, making the wind-chill factor in the range of 30 degrees below zero.

Searchers started looking for her later Sunday, after she did not return. As many as 20 search-and-rescue teams continued Monday and Tuesday. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter also took part in the search.

Police describe her as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

Hikers who may have encountered Sotelo are asked to notify the New Hampshire State Police dispatch at 603-271-1170.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.