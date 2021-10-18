NH Ice Cream Shop Closed After Car Smashes Into Storefront

A car crashed into a popular ice cream shop on Main Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday, police said.

A person inside Blake's Creamery was left with minor injuries after being hit by debris, Manchester police said, but no one was seriously hurt.

The crash took place about 12:40 p.m. at the South Main Street store. A red Hyundai Velostar had smashed into the building after veering off the road, police said. The building had serious damage.

The ice cream store said on Facebook that it would be "temporarily closed while we access and repair the damage. We are thankful no one was seriously hurt as it was a typical busy Sunday in the restaurant."

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 603-668-8711.