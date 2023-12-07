NH man accused of crashing and killing Waltham police officer, utility worker due in court

A New Hampshire man is scheduled to face a judge Thursday after he allegedly crashed and killed a police officer and utility worker in Waltham, Massachusetts, this week, according to authorities.

Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, was on Toten Pond Road in Waltham at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, when he attempted to do a U-turn into traffic, struck a Jeep and then took off, said the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

About a quarter of a mile down the road, Simon is accused of crashing his truck into a police detail and National Grid crew working on a possible gas leaking, killing 58-year-old Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and a 36-year-old National Grid worker from Cambridge, and injuring two other National Grid workers.

Investigators said Simon hit two other vehicles, abandoned his truck and ran off, before pulling a knife on another Waltham police officer responding to the scene and taking off in his cruiser.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Utility workers and a police officer were among those injured in a crash in Waltham, and authorities say the suspect fled in a stolen police cruiser.

He also crashed that cruiser before he was arrested after another short foot chase, said the district attorney's office.

Witnesses described a horrific and shocking scene.

"All of a sudden, I hear someone — like screams and I came out and I saw people on the ground, and I called 911. But I was traumatized just watching the scene. It was just a horrifying scene," said Johana Rodriguez, who called 911.

"My brother called me, and he was like, 'Did a cop car just drive by?' And I was like, 'Oh yeah.' And he was like, 'Someone just stole a cop car and just flew down the street with it.' And then, I like look down the street and I could see like the other cop cars. I thought like eight of them come down the street," said Natalie Macmillan, who saw the police chase.

Simon is expected to be arraigned on several charges, including two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.