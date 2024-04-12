NH man arrested for drunken driving, other charges after leading police on multi-town chase

A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving and numerous other charges after leading police on a multi-town pursuit on Thursday night.

New Hampshire State Police said they received a "be on the lookout" notification around 8 p.m. Thursday for a 2016 Jeep Cherokee suspected of being driven by a man wanted by Rochester police in connection with a domestic assault. Shortly before 9 p.m., Rochester police spotted the Jeep and tried to stop it, but the vehicle fled the scene.

A short time later, a state police trooper saw the Jeep on Museum Way in Rochester and also attempted to stop it. The Jeep increased its speed and fled, and police began a pursuit. During the pursuit, the Jeep fled along Route 125 and Route 108 in Rochester, eventually entering Somersworth.

As the Jeep continued to flee on Route 108, state police deployed tire deflation devices, successfully deflating the front tires. The pursuit continued into Dover along several major roads and secondary roads and slow speeds.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Jeep then returned to Route 108 and continued back through Dover and Somersworth and into Rochester again. It finally came to a stop on Route 108 in Rochester in the vicinity of Tebbetts Road, where state police took the driver into custody.

The driver, identified by police as 41-year-old Christopher Glover, of Rochester, is facing charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, driving under the influence of liquor, disobeying a police officer, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, driving without a valid license and reckless operation. He is also facing additional charges out of Rochester in connection with the domestic violence incident that led to the pursuit.

Glover was held overnight at the Strafford County House of Corrections and arraigned on Friday. No details on his bail information were released.