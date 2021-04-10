Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
interstate 95

New Hampshire Man Dies in Crash on Rhode Island Highway

The 45-year-old New Hampshire man was pronounced dead at the scene

By The Associated Press

A New Hampshire man has died in an early morning  car crash in Rhode Island. State police say the single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 95 south in West Greenwich at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say 45-year-old Jason Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, failed to negotiate a left bending curve and veered right, consequently leaving the roadway. His car then entered the right shoulder, struck a large rock and rolled over. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and pronounced dead a short time later. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

interstate 95New HampshireRhode IslandnhWest Greenwich
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us