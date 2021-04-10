New Hampshire Man Dies in Crash on Rhode Island Highway

A New Hampshire man has died in an early morning car crash in Rhode Island. State police say the single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 95 south in West Greenwich at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say 45-year-old Jason Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, failed to negotiate a left bending curve and veered right, consequently leaving the roadway. His car then entered the right shoulder, struck a large rock and rolled over. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and pronounced dead a short time later. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

