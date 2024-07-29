NH man killed in boat crash on Lake Winnisquam

A man is dead after a boat crash involving a scull rowing boat and a pontoon boat on Lake Winnisquam in Tilton, New Hampshire, Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say marine patrol officers responded to the incident around 6:42 a.m.

The Marine Patrol Unit determined that 76-year-old Thomas Mead, of Tilton, was operating a scull when he was struck by a pontoon boat that was operated by a 17-year-old boy, police said.

The teen was able to get Mead aboard his vessel and began resuscitation efforts, which were continued until fire rescue units arrived on scene, police added. Mead was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police have not released the name of the pontoon boat operator, or said if any charges could be filed. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth at 603-227-2115 or Joshua.E.Dirth@DOS.NH.GOV.

The crash remains under investigation.