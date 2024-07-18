NH man killed, woman injured in Maine motorcycle crash

A New Hampshire man was killed and a woman injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday morning.

The York County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 5:20 a.m. Thursday from a resident on River Road in Lebanon who had found a crashed motorcycle and two people lying in an open field. Sheriff's deputies arrived and found the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle dead at the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He was later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Vachon, of Rochester, New Hampshire.

His passenger, identified as 26-year-old Rhiannon Cooper-Boisvert, of Milton, New Hampshire, was injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire.

The crash remains under investigation by the York County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Windham police and Maine State Police.