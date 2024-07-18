Maine

NH man killed, woman injured in Maine motorcycle crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

York County Sheriff

A New Hampshire man was killed and a woman injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday morning.

The York County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 5:20 a.m. Thursday from a resident on River Road in Lebanon who had found a crashed motorcycle and two people lying in an open field. Sheriff's deputies arrived and found the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Vachon, of Rochester, New Hampshire.

His passenger, identified as 26-year-old Rhiannon Cooper-Boisvert, of Milton, New Hampshire, was injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire.

The crash remains under investigation by the York County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Windham police and Maine State Police.

