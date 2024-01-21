NH newspaper's editorial board endorses Nikki Haley in the GOP primary

The editorial board of a New Hampshire newspaper has endorsed Nikki Haley for the 2024 first-in-the-nation primary.

The New Hampshire Union Leader wrote about their decision on Sunday.

"She is easily the most qualified candidate on either ballot." the editorial board wrote in their column.

Haley is currently 19% behind frontrunner Donald Trump with two days remaining before the primary, according to the latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll.

The survey results, released Sunday morning, have Trump at 55%, two percentage points higher than on Saturday. Haley remained at 36%. Ron DeSantis, a distant third, went down one percentage point to 6%. Less than 1% chose someone else, 2% were undecided and less than 1% refused to answer. The survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters was conducted from Jan. 19-20.