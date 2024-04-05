New Hampshire

NH officials to hold press conference to discuss state's solar eclipse plans

Gov. Chris Sununu and others are expected to speak at 11 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images/NBC

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday morning to discuss the state's solar eclipse plans.

Travel and tourism officials will join Sununu at the 11 a.m. event, along with the director of the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.

The northern third of New Hampshire will be in the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, and officials believe thousands of tourists will visit the state.

Maine and Vermont are also in the path of totality, and the governors of both states held similar press conferences earlier in the week. Sununu was originally scheduled to speak Thursday but delayed his press conference due to this week's nor'easter.

Monday's total solar eclipse — an event that will see the moon block the surface of the sun from Earth's view for a few minutes — will cross North America, beginning on Mexico's western coast, continuing through the United States and finishing in Newfoundland, Canada.

Only 13 U.S. states are in the path of totality. People outside of the path of totality will be able to witness a partial eclipse.

