NH police officer shot by own gun during struggle with suspect identified

The police officer in Bedford, New Hampshire, injured early Saturday morning after being shot by his own gun during a struggle with a suspect has now been identified.

Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi identified the officer Monday as 24-year-old David Benway-Fongemie, and said he is recovering at home and doing well. He said Benway-Fongemie was hired by the department on Sept. 9, 2024.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday when two patrol officers responded to the area of South River Road near the Country Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area.

Upon arrival, the two officers -- one of them a K9 officer -- began investigating.

The suspect was identified as Jared Masseur, 40, of Nashua, New Hampshire.

During the investigation, he fled on foot. The officers attempted to take him into custody after numerous attempts to find out his identity, but he resisted and began to struggle with the officers.

During the struggle, Douidi said a gun discharged as Masseur reached for one of the officers' holsters to try to take his service weapon. The officer's gun fired, striking the officer in the upper thigh.

The wounded officer gained control of the weapon and called for his K9, Odin, who assisted the two officers in apprehending Masseur, Douidi said.

Masseur sustained minor injuries from the scuffle and the K9 and was treated by emergency medical service and taken to a local hospital.

The officer who was shot was taken to a Manchester hospital for treatment.

Masseur is facing four charges, including resisting arrest, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, attempting to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer and second degree assault. Douidi said additional charges could also be forthcoming.

Masseur was held without bail after a virtual hearing Saturday and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Merrimack District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.