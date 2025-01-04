NH trooper injured during high-speed police chase; driver charged with DUI

A New Hampshire State Police trooper was injured following a rollover crash during a wild high-speed pursuit late Friday night.

The incident started around 11:10 p.m. Friday when a trooper on patrol on Route 101 west in Exeter observed a Toyota Camry driving 131 mph near Exit 11, more than double the posted speed limit of 65 mph. The trooper caught up with the Toyota and activated his emergency lights, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, the driver of the Toyota took Exit 9, continuing west at a high rate of speed on Epping Road in Exeter. While continuing to pursue the vehicle, the trooper was involved in a rollover crash near the intersection of Epping Road and Old Town Farm Road. Other troopers, along with members of the Exeter police and fire departments, responded to the crash scene to assist the trooper while additional troopers searched the area for the Toyota.

Around 11:25 p.m. troopers located the Toyota on Middle Road in Brentwood, but the driver again failed to stop and the pursuit continued. As the Toyota turned onto Deer Hill Road, troopers were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices. Despite this, the driver continued back onto Route 101 westbound.

In the area of Exit 7, the driver of the Toyota made a U-turn and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, directly toward the pursuing troopers. As troopers approached and tried to stop the driver from continuing the wrong way into oncoming traffic, the Toyota again reversed direction and continued westbound.

Near Exit 6, the driver lost control of the Toyota and went off the right shoulder before rolling over into the woods alongside the road. Troopers surrounded the Toyota and made contact with the driver, ultimately breaking a window and ordering the driver to get out. The driver complied and was taken into custody.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified by police as 56-year-old Michael P. Holt, of Brentwood. He was charged with three counts of felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor counts of disobeying an officer, along with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, conduct after an accident and criminal mischief. He was also cited for a reckless operation violation and numerous other violations.

Holt was taken by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution for an evaluation and later discharged. He was held in preventative detention at the Rockingham County Jail pending a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

The injured trooper, identified by state police as Shane McClure, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

Route 101 west was closed between exits 7 and 6 for about two hours. Numerous area police and fire departments assisted state police with the pursuit and the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by state police.