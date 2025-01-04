Police officer shot by own gun during struggle with suspect in Bedford, NH

An officer in Bedford, New Hampshire, was injured overnight after apparently being shot by their own gun during a struggle with a suspect.

NBC10 Boston has learned that two officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of South River Road near the Country Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious person.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The person in question reportedly took off on foot before a struggle ensued with one of the officers. The suspect allegedly tried to grab the officer's gun, at which point the weapon fired and wounded the cop.

The police officer who was hurt was rushed to a nearby hospital in Manchester and is expected to survive.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The person who was involved has been arrested, though it's unclear what charges they may be facing.

Further details haven't been released at this point, including the suspect's name.