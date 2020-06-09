NH Police Say Speed Was a Factor in Fatal Crash on I-93

New Hampshire State Police say speed was a contributing factor in a sport utility vehicle crash on Interstate 93 that killed the driver.

Police said the vehicle was heading north at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in Littleton when the driver lost control, went off the left side of the road and struck some trees before rolling over and coming to rest on the passenger side.

The driver, 54-year-old Theresa Wharem, of Littleton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle. Police are still investigating the crash.