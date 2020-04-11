NH Radio Station Bringing Listeners Together Amid Pandemic

Radio shows often take years to create. In an ideal world, maybe months.

Nothing is ideal these days, though, in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sensing that people in isolation would be looking for someone to connect with, New Hampshire Public Radio gave launch to a one-hour call-in show titled "New Hampshire Calling."

"We want to make a place where we can check in with each other, keep each other afloat, help us navigate this unprecedented crisis," co-host Jack Rodilico said on the inaugural show.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu held his latest coronavirus news conference, announcing new measures including a mechanism to let municipalities relieve residents' immediate tax burdens and more.

Questions abounded before the first show a few weeks ago. Would people call in and tell their stories? Would they even listen in the first place?

"The phones lit up like a Christmas tree," Rodilico said.

The show has grown to four nights a week.

No one knows how long this nightly conversation will last, but the hunger for the show is proving to be there. Traffic has surged on the radio station's website.

"Whatever the topic is, we seem to be able to ride the same emotional roller coaster every night, that everyone seems to be living through right now," Rodilico said.