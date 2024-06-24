Tornado confirmed in NH amid Sunday's storms

A tornado touched down in New Hampshire on Sunday amid a flurry of tornado warnings throughout New England.

The twister, rated EF-1, with an estimated peak wind speed of 90 mph, touched down in Dublin at 5:09 p.m., the National Weather Service said Monday. It traveled about 3.6 miles, snapping tree branches and lifting a truck off the ground but not causing significant structural damage.

More tornado touchdowns may be confirmed in connection with the stormy weather — the survey team that confirmed the Dublin information continued to examine storm damage in southern New Hampshire, the National Weather Service said.

There were tornado warnings in Vermont and Connecticut as well as New Hampshire on Sunday — at one point, parts of all three states were each under a separate warning.

With separate tornado warnings issued in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Manchester, New Hampshire areas, NBC10 Boston meteorologists Pete Bouchard and Sydney Welch give live analysis on the severe weather.

A larger tornado watch had been issued for most of New England, including Boston. It was the highest tornado risk for the region in six years, the National Weather Service had said.

Severe weather in the area also interrupted a NASCAR race in Loudon, New Hampshire.