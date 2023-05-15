NH Voter Accused of Giving Election Worker a Bloody Nose Indicted

A New Hampshire woman has been indicted on charges that she hit an election worker in the face earlier this year, giving him a bloody nose.

Tina Thomas, 52, of Raymond, was indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury for assault for allegedly hitting acting Raymond Town Moderator Jonathan Wood in the face with her hand while he was executing his duties at a polling location during the March 28 town and school elections, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

According to police, Thomas was voting at Raymond's polling center at the Holmes Gove Middle School and after the machine rejected her ballot several times, she folded the ballot and shoved it into the machine, jamming it.

When Wood tried to remove it, she allegedly hit him in the face and gave him a bloody nose. Police then intervened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn’t immediately known if Thomas had a lawyer.