NH Woman Arrested Following Hit-and-Run Involving Officer

A woman is facing a pair of felony charges in New Hampshire after she allegedly struck an officer's cruiser and fled the scene last month.

Nicolle Medina, 41, of Bedford, N.H., is accused of striking a cruiser -- which in turn struck Derry police officer Melissa Houde while she was making a traffic stop -- on South Main Street in the town on May 28, leaving the scene without stopping.

Following an investigation, officers said they arrested Medina on Friday at her home after a search warrant was issued for her car and ultimately an arrest warrant for Medina herself.

Medina is charged with conduct after an accident with bodily injury and second degree assault. Houle is still recovering from "a significant arm injury," officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Media was held on preventative detention, officials said, and is set to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court at a later date. It is unclear if she has an attorney.